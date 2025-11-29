Guwahati: Fire guts cosmetics shop in Basistha Chariali; Major loss reported

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fierce blaze erupted at Sharma Cosmetics in Basistha Chariali on Friday, leaving the popular retail outlet extensively damaged. Initial indications suggested that an electrical short circuit might have sparked the incident. The fire spread rapidly through the shop, reducing merchandise worth several lakhs of rupees to ashes. Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and managed to contain the flames before they reached neighbouring establishments, averting a potentially serious outbreak in the densely populated commercial zone. Officials later initiated a probe to determine the precise cause of the fire and assess the full scale of the loss. No injuries were reported.

