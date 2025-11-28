Assam: Fire Ravages Poor Family’s Home in Mazbat’s Naharbari

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A devastating fire reduced a poor family’s house to ashes at No. 2 Naharbari under the Mazbat revenue circle in Udalguri district on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the family in deep distress after losing all their essential belongings and important documents. The incident occurred at the residence of Sant Khaon, where a sudden fire broke out around noon. Within moments, the flames engulfed the entire structure, destroying household items including utensils, bedding, blankets, and daily use materials. Crucial documents such as the birth certificate, UCO Bank passbook, voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, ration card, and several other papers were completely burnt in the blaze, causing severe hardship for the family.

Upon receiving the alert, a team from the Mazbat Fire & Emergency Services rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading further. The adjacent house belonging to Lalmohan Prasad sustained partial damage, but timely intervention by firefighters saved it from major destruction. Left without a roof over their heads, the affected family has been plunged into uncertainty. The impoverished household has appealed to the government and local authorities to extend immediate relief and assistance.

