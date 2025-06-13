Guwahati: Fire ravages Gandhibasti, destroys over 20 houses in city

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out in the densely populated Gandhibasti area on Thursday morning, destroying more than 20 houses and leaving several families homeless. The fire reportedly originated from Anu Baruah Path near the Tiniali locality and is suspected to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion amid scorching heat conditions.

Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene as the flames rapidly engulfed the congested neighbourhood. Many residents, who were away at work during the initial outbreak, returned to find their homes reduced to ashes. Locals made desperate attempts to control the fire using buckets of water, but their efforts were in vain against the fast-spreading blaze.

“The flames spread so quickly—we tried everything to douse it, but it was uncontrollable,” said a resident who witnessed the incident.

The incident has raised serious concerns about emergency response and preparedness. Several residents alleged that fire tenders arrived late and were ill-equipped, citing an insufficient water supply to tackle the rapidly escalating fire.

The fire department deployed multiple engines to the site, and efforts to fully contain the fire continued into the afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. However, a complete assessment of the damage is yet to be made by the authorities.

Preliminary investigations suggest a gas cylinder explosion may have triggered the blaze, though the exact cause remains under official investigation.

District authorities have said that immediate relief and rehabilitation measures will be extended to the affected families. The incident has once again brought to the forefront pressing concerns about fire safety and disaster readiness in Guwahati’s densely packed residential zones.

Also Read: Fire erupts in Odalbakra area, no casualties or injuries reported