Guwahati: Fire Wreaks Havoc In Fancy Bazar; Several Shops Gutted

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a devastating fire broke out in the bustling Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati city during the early hours of April 23.
The ferocious flames engulfed several business establishments, causing huge financial losses.
This massive blaze led to the renowned 'Silkalay' store, alongside several other shops located in the vicinity, suffering losses worth lakhs of rupees.
The inferno erupted during the early hours of the morning and it swiftly spread through the densely populated commercial market area, sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky.
Three fire tenders immediately arrived at the scene and gave it their all to control the inferno so that further destruction could be prevented.
People who witnessed this incident firsthand reported that chaos ensued as panic-stricken shop owners and residents made desperate attempts to save whatever they could from the engulfed buildings.
The intensity of the blaze was such that it made the firefighting efforts incredibly difficult, thereby hindering attempts to extinguish the flames at the earliest.
Meanwhile, an investigation into the cause of the blaze has been initiated by the firefighters. However, preliminary assessments indicate towards the possibility of an electrical fault as the reason behind this inferno.
But, a comprehensive inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.
Meanwhile, in a tragic incident that occurred earlier this month, a fire broke out near Ali Meat Shop on Navagraha Road in Guwahati's Silpukhuri locality.
After receiving information about this incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot and quickly deployed resources to extinguish the flames.
However, smokes billowing from the fire swiftly encompassed the entire vicinity, raising serious concerns among locals and passersby.
In the aftermath of this incident, a water pipe reportedly burst in the same area, adding to the misery of the distressed residents and taking a toll on them.
According to reports, the bursting of the water pipe, just moments after the fire erupted, led to the inundation of the area, thereby aggravating the difficulties faced by residents.
ALSO READ: Assam: President Murmu Awards Padma Shri to Sarbeswar Basumatary, Drona Bhuyan
ALSO WATCH: