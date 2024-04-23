Guwahati: Fire Wreaks Havoc In Fancy Bazar; Several Shops Gutted

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a devastating fire broke out in the bustling Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati city during the early hours of April 23.

The ferocious flames engulfed several business establishments, causing huge financial losses.

This massive blaze led to the renowned 'Silkalay' store, alongside several other shops located in the vicinity, suffering losses worth lakhs of rupees.

The inferno erupted during the early hours of the morning and it swiftly spread through the densely populated commercial market area, sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky.