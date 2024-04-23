Assam: President Murmu Awards Padma Shri to Sarbeswar Basumatary, Drona Bhuyan

GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award to Sarbeswar Basumatary from Assam for his work in Agriculture and to Drona Bhuyan for his contributions to Art.

The ceremony took place in New Delhi on Monday.

Basumatary is a respected farmer who also serves as an advisory member for the fishery department in Assam’s Chirang district.

He is also a member of the 'Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Sericulture' in the district. Since 2017, he has been working as a promoter in the 'Bordoisila Farmer Producer Company Limited.'

Basumatary was born on April 8, 1962, and received education up to the 5th standard at Bagidwara LP School. At 13 years old, he traveled to Bokakhat, Dhansirimukh in the Golaghat district, and worked as a plowman.