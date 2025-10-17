Guwahati: Firecracker traders decry boycott calls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Diwali approaches, a controversy has erupted in Guwahati after local firecracker traders alleged that a section of individuals and groups are running coordinated social media campaigns urging people to boycott firecrackers, purportedly to harm small traders and manufacturers. The campaigns, launched in the wake of the untimely death of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, have reportedly created fear among the public and disrupted business for many vendors.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, local businessman Zeetandra Saloi, speaking on behalf of the city’s firecracker traders, said that while everyone in Assam shares the collective grief over Zubeen Garg’s passing, attempts to link the tragedy with a “silent Diwali” movement were unjust and detrimental to livelihoods. “Zubeen Garg is like a god to us. We respect him deeply and will continue to do so. This Diwali, special tributes will be paid to his memory in every home,” Saloi said.

He, however, expressed concern that an organization named Sadou Assam Ekokritiya Yuba Parishad had allegedly threatened firecracker sellers, causing many customers to avoid purchasing fireworks out of fear. Saloi revealed that a complaint had been lodged at Bharalumukh Police Station against the group’s leaders — Ashish Bora, Bidyut Kalita, and Jayanta Gogoi — for intimidation and disruption of lawful business. He further alleged that the group was unfairly targeting firecracker vendors while all other businesses, offices, and courts continued functioning normally.

Saloi accused one of the leaders, Bidyut Kalita, of being involved in various scams and claimed that the campaign to ban fireworks was part of a larger conspiracy to damage the firecracker industry. He emphasized that traders invest heavily throughout the year for production and distribution, and any sudden call for a boycott could lead to massive financial losses.

Amid growing tensions, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently appealed to the public not to boycott firecrackers this Diwali, citing the importance of religious traditions and the livelihoods tied to the fireworks trade. Welcoming the Chief Minister’s statement, firecracker traders expressed gratitude for his support, stating that they too seek justice for Zubeen Garg but oppose actions that jeopardize the welfare of working-class families dependent on the industry. The traders reiterated their demand for police protection and urged the authorities to take firm action against those attempting to instill fear and disrupt Diwali festivities in the name of protest.

