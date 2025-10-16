Baksa Violence ‘Deeply Unfortunate,’ Says Assam CM; Urges Faith in Judicial Process

Guwahati : Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the recent violence outside Baksa District Jail as “deeply unfortunate and hurtful,” urging citizens to maintain peace and uphold faith in the judicial process.

Condemning the incident, the Chief Minister reminded the public that justice must follow due process, citing historical examples such as Nathuram Godse’s punishment after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “Our institutions have always delivered justice; we must allow them to function without interference,” he said.

Sarma also criticised certain political groups for attempting to exploit public emotions for personal or electoral advantage, warning that such actions could “damage Assam’s social harmony and future.”