Guwahati Firing: AASU Demands Swift Probe and Strict Action

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma has condemned the firing incident in Guwahati as brutal and horrifying, demanding strict punishment for the culprit. Sarma called on the police to act swiftly and conduct a thorough investigation to establish the facts. He warned that fear and panic among the public would be understandable if the authorities failed to take appropriate action.

He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls. He wished those injured a speedy recovery.

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