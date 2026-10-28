Guwahati: Beltola Vendors’ Payment Claims Cast Shadow on GMC’s Eviction Drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation's (GMC) claims of carrying out eviction drives against roadside encroachments have come under scrutiny, with meat and vegetable vendors in Beltola alleging that they continue to operate amid an unclear system of daily payments, official receipts and periodic eviction drives.

A receipt issued in the name of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation records a payment of Rs 50. The document raises questions about the nature of the collection, who is authorised to collect the money and whether the vendors have permission to occupy the roadside space.

A meat seller in Beltola told The Sentinel that a person visits the vending area, collects Rs 50 daily and provides a GMC slip in return. However, the vendor alleged that the arrangement offers no security, as the GMC enforcement team sometimes arrives and removes their belongings.

"We pay Rs 50 every day and receive a slip. But sometimes the GMC enforcement team comes and takes away our things. If we are paying against a receipt, why are we still being evicted?" the vendor questioned.

Another roadside vendor, who sells vegetables, said the business was the family's primary source of livelihood and that they had been operating from the same space to support their household.

"We run our family from this business. We need a place to sell our goods and earn our livelihood. If we are allowed to work here and payments are being collected, why does the situation remain uncertain?" the vendor asked.

The allegations have brought into focus a broader question of civic accountability: if people are collecting payments in the corporation's name, who has authorised them, and why are the corporation's enforcement teams subsequently removing the vendors?

While the receipt alone does not establish whether the collection was officially authorised or whether it grants any right to occupy public space, the conflicting claims warrant clarification from the corporation.

The issue also raises concerns about transparency in the enforcement of roadside vending regulations. Vendors need clarity on designated vending zones, authorised fee collection and the rules governing eviction.

GMC must clarify whether the collection is legitimate, identify the agency or personnel responsible, and explain how its collection and enforcement mechanisms are coordinated. Without such accountability, roadside vendors remain caught between payments they claim to make and eviction drives they say they cannot anticipate.

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