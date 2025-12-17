Guwahati: First Assamese novel on Zubeen Garg released

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The first-ever Assamese novel based on the life and legacy of legendary artiste Zubeen Garg was published on Tuesday. Titled "Utha-Jaga-Xaar Powa," the novel was released by Manikut Prakashan, publisher Mrinal Kumar Mishra said in a statement.

Written by young novelist Neelim Akash Kashyap, the book presented a fictional narrative centred on Zubeen Garg's musical journey, the era he lived in, and the period following his passing. Publisher Mrinal Kumar Mishra said the novel received an enthusiastic response across Assam, including at ongoing book fairs in Dibrugarh and Mangaldai.

He also announced that an English edition, titled "Tempest Over Brahmaputra" and translated by the author himself, would be released later this week. The novel additionally included accounts related to Jonkey Borthakur and featured, for the first time in any book, the only short story written by Zubeen Garg.

