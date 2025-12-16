Assamese Film "Roi Roi Binale" Screened in Canada as Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A special screening of the Assamese film Roi Roi Binale was successfully held in Edmonton, Canada, which brought together members of the Assamese diaspora and audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds in a heartfelt tribute to legendary artist Zubeen Garg. The event was organised with the sole intention of paying respect to the iconic singer and cultural figure, that witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Assamese and Bengali communities of Alberta, along with viewers from various linguistic and cultural groups.

The screening was conducted as a community-driven cultural initiative, with no tickets sold for entry. Instead, the organisers chose a voluntary donation model, allowing attendees and sponsors to contribute according to their wishes. Through this collective effort, more than Rs. 1 lakh was raised. The organisers announced that the entire surplus amount would be donated to Zubeen Garg’s trust as a mark of respect and gratitude for his immense contribution to Assamese music, cinema, and culture.

The programme began on an emotional note with the observance of a one-minute silence in memory of the legendary artist. This was followed by the soulful strains of Zubeen Garg’s evergreen song Mayabini, which set a deeply moving atmosphere in the beginning and resonated strongly with the audience present. Many attendees were visibly emotional by reflecting the lasting impact of his art across generations and geographical boundaries.

The response of the people to the screening was overwhelmingly positive. Several members of the community travelled long distances to be part of the event, with some driving nearly 300 kilometres from Calgary to Edmonton. Their presence showcases the strong emotional bond that the Assamese diaspora continues to share with its language, cinema, and cultural heritage, even while living far from home.

The successful screening of Roi Roi Binale in Edmonton has emerged as a powerful example of unity, cultural pride, and collective remembrance within the expatriate community. Beyond being a film show, the event became a platform to celebrate Assamese identity and honour a cultural icon whose music and art continue to inspire people across borders.