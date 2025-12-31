Guwahati: First English novel on Zubeen Garg unveiled in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The first-ever English novel based on the life and legacy of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, titled “Tempest Over Brahmaputra”, was unveiled in Guwahati on Tuesday. Published by Manikut Prakashan, the novel was authored by young writer Neelim Akash Kashyap.

Publisher Mrinal Kumar Mishra said the book was formally launched recently and followed the release of “Utha-Jaaga-Xaaar Powa”, the first Assamese novel on Zubeen Garg, published earlier this week.

Both novels were written by Kashyap and adopted different narrative approaches to portray the artiste’s life, musical journey and the period following his passing.

The author said the novels included several lesser-known and untold stories of Zubeen Garg and aimed to capture the emotional landscape of an Assam mourning his absence. Manikut Prakashan stated that “Tempest Over Brahmaputra” received an encouraging response from readers soon after its release.

