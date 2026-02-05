Guwahati: Five Cotton University Students Injured in Hostel Clash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A rivalry between the boarders of two hostels of Cotton University (CU) took a violent turn on Tuesday, leaving at least five students severely injured following a clash during the ongoing Varsity Week celebrations.

According to ground reports, the incident occurred after a football match played between Seeta Nath Brahma Choudhury (SNBC) Hostel and Shahid Ranjit Barpujari (SRB) Hostel as part of the university’s Sports Week. Tension reportedly escalated after the boys of SRB Hostel lost the match.

It is alleged that agitated boarders of SRB Hostel attacked students of SNBC Hostel, allegedly using sharp weapons. The injured students have been identified as first-semester boarders of SNBC Hostel. Sources said the attackers were enraged over certain on-field decisions that went against their team.

A total of 11 boarders from SRB Hostel have been identified for their alleged involvement in the incident, though their identities are being withheld at this stage.

The injured students were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Hospital sources informed that the victims are out of danger but have been kept under observation.

Further details are awaited.

