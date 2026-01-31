School student seriously injured in dumper accident at Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A school student was seriously injured when a dumper (AS01NC0981) ran over her leg on her way to school on Friday morning at Bhakatgaon under Jagiroad police station. The victim was identified as Jyotika Deka of Bongalbori village, near here. Police rushed to the scene, seized the dumper, and arrested the driver. The local people appealed to the concerned authority to stop the unruly menace of heavy vehicles.

