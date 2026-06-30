Guwahati: Five held as police crackdown on alleged stray dog theft network

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in a racket accused of stealing stray and community dogs from various parts of the city and transporting them outside Assam for illegal meat trade.

The arrests followed an investigation launched by Basistha Police in connection with case no. 223/2026 after residents reported the disappearance of stray and community dogs from several localities, causing widespread concern.

Based on intelligence gathered during the probe, police conducted coordinated raids at different locations in Karbi Anglong district. Three suspects were arrested during the initial operation, and subsequent interrogation led investigators to two more alleged members of the network, including a woman believed to have regularly received the stolen animals.

The accused were identified as Rangsina Ronghang (31), Bishu Rongpi (41), Munu Rongpi (20), Waisong Teron (32) and Marcy Tokbipi (42), all residents of Karbi Anglong.

During the operation, police seized two vehicles allegedly used to transport the animals, including a Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS bearing registration number AS-09-K-3453 and a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara bearing registration number AS-01-GK-4619. Officers also recovered five mobile phones from the possession of the accused. Police said the investigation remained in progress to ascertain the scale of the alleged interstate operation and identify other individuals suspected to be connected with the racket.

Also Read: Gauhati HC to Monitor SC’s Stray Dog Control Orders Across Northeast States