Mega health camp “Sushrusha Setu” benefits over 2,000 children in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: As part of the Assam Government’s Sevaai Samarpan initiative, a mega health camp titled “Sushrusha Setu” was organized on Saturday at Orang Higher Secondary School under the Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency. The camp aimed to provide healthcare to children and adolescents below 18 years of age. The camp was inaugurated by Mazbat MLA Shri Charan Boro in the presence of Mr. Sarfraz Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri; Dr. Mukhtar Hussain, Additional Chief Medical Officer; and other senior officials from the Health and Education departments. A team of doctors from various specialties including pediatrics, orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT, gynaecology, and general medicine provided services. In total, 2,020 children and adolescents underwent health check-ups, covering over 50 categories of ailments. Free medicines were distributed, and serious cases were referred to advanced hospitals for specialized treatment. The initiative was widely appreciated as a major step toward improving rural healthcare access in the district.

