Guwahati flooding exposes reality of development: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday sharply criticized the BJP-led Assam government following widespread artificial flooding in Guwahati after a spell of rain, alleging that the incident has exposed the "true state of development" in the state.

In a post on social media, Gogoi said "At a time when the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma is busy publicizing its so-called development in Assam with much fanfare, the real picture of that "development" was exposed in Guwahati after just a spell of rain.

Yesterday, the entire city of Guwahati came to a standstill due to artificial flooding caused by a single spell of rain. As a result, ordinary people were stranded in different parts of the city till midnight. This clearly shows the standard of development claimed by the BJP's "double-engine" government.

Not only that, due to negligence by government departments and the administration, a woman in Maligaon lost her life after falling into a drain. This reflects the reality of the BJP government's development and the value of human life for the residents of the so-called Smart City Guwahati.

Isn't the publicity-driven BJP government responsible for this?

I urge the administration to conduct a proper investigation into the incident, ensure strict punishment for those responsible, and take serious measures so that such unfortunate incidents are not repeated in the coming monsoon season. Additionally, adequate compensation should be provided to the affected family."

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