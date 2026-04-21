Guwahati Floods: 50 Rescued, 57 Pumps Deployed as City Begins Recovery

A day after record rainfall triggered severe waterlogging and flash floods across Guwahati — killing one person and stranding hundreds — the Kamrup Metro district administration on Monday pressed multiple agencies into a round-the-clock rescue and relief operation, with 50 people evacuated from the worst-affected areas.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the intensity of the rainfall had overwhelmed the city's drainage capacity within hours, with many areas recording over 100mm of rain in just two to three hours.

Areas Hit Hardest by the Flooding

Waterlogging was reported across a wide sweep of the city, including Rukminigaon, Ghoramara, Juripar, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Satgaon, Jatia, Sawkuchi, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh, Sorumotoria, Bormotoria, Narengi, Maligaon, and Boragaon.

Low-lying areas saw a rapid rise in water levels through the night, with residents making distress calls to emergency toll-free numbers as the flooding intensified.

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