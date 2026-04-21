Guwahati Floods: 50 Rescued, 57 Pumps Deployed as City Begins Recovery

A day after record rainfall triggered severe waterlogging and flash floods across Guwahati — killing one person and stranding hundreds — the Kamrup Metro district administration on Monday pressed multiple agencies into a round-the-clock rescue and relief operation, with 50 people evacuated from the worst-affected areas.
District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the intensity of the rainfall had overwhelmed the city's drainage capacity within hours, with many areas recording over 100mm of rain in just two to three hours.
Waterlogging was reported across a wide sweep of the city, including Rukminigaon, Ghoramara, Juripar, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Satgaon, Jatia, Sawkuchi, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh, Sorumotoria, Bormotoria, Narengi, Maligaon, and Boragaon.
Low-lying areas saw a rapid rise in water levels through the night, with residents making distress calls to emergency toll-free numbers as the flooding intensified.
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Teams from Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force, along with rescue boats, were deployed in response to the distress calls. Around 50 people were evacuated from the worst-affected localities.
Paul confirmed that all SOS calls received since Sunday night had been attended to, and that rescue operations were continuing into Monday.
Officials from the DDMA, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, and other departments — along with SDRF and National Disaster Response Force teams — remained stationed in vulnerable areas through the night.
The District Disaster Management Authority reported that water levels had begun to recede in several areas by Monday, though large-scale drainage efforts remained underway.
A total of 22 major pumps and 35 portable pumps were deployed across key locations including Rukminigaon, Tarun Nagar, Anil Nagar, Lachit Nagar, and Bharalu Mukh to remove accumulated floodwater.
On the death in Maligaon — where a person was swept into an open drain — the DC said a sudden surge of water flowing down from nearby hills had aggravated the flooding in that area, displacing drain slabs and washing away concrete drain covers with the force of the current.
The Pandu station recorded the highest rainfall among all monitoring stations, at nearly 135 to 140mm, he added.
Authorities have since issued instructions to barricade open drains across the city immediately to prevent further accidents.
Despite signs of improvement in some parts of the city, officials cautioned that the overall situation remained fragile, with more rainfall expected in the coming days.
Response teams have been kept on high alert as the administration works to restore normalcy — even as the events of the past 24 hours have, once again, exposed the deep vulnerabilities in Guwahati's urban infrastructure.