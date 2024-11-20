Guwahati: Food Delivery Agent Involved In Phone Snatching Case Arrested By Chandmari Police

GUWAHATI: The Chandmari Police apprehended a food delivery agent in connection with a phone-snatching incident that had occurred on Tuesday night in the Pub Sarania area.

As per the victim, who is identified as Lochan Raut, the phone was snatched from him at around 11 pm on Tuesday night. Raut immediately filed a complaint at the Chandmari Police Station.

The investigation led the police to the food delivery agent as the prime suspect and was immediately arrested. The stolen mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.

As per reports, the victim hails from Umrangsu, Dima Hasao district, and has been identified as Arjun Malakar.

The scooter which was allegedly used in committing the crime has been confiscated by the police. However, the police are still investigating on this matter.