Guwahati Man stages protest over water shortage by bathing with drain water

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic display of frustration, Pradeep Barman, a resident of Anil Nagar, protested the ongoing water shortage in the area by bathing with drain water. The unusual act highlighted the severe crisis the local people have been facing after the water supply managed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was disrupted for the fifth consecutive day. In his protest, Barman fetched a bucket of water from a nearby drain and poured it over himself, symbolizing the desperate measures residents are being forced to consider due to the lack of clean water. "This is the reality we are living in. With no water supply for five days, what else can we do?" Barman remarked, drawing attention to the plight of the community. The water shortage has left residents scrambling for alternatives, with many relying on private tankers or contaminated sources. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who have called for immediate action from the authorities to restore the water supply and prevent similar crises in the future. JICA officials have yet to issue a statement on the disruption. Meanwhile, the protest has amplified demands for a more reliable water supply system in Guwahati.

