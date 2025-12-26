Guwahati: Former Kampur college professor Padmeswar Saikia passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Padmeswar Saikia, former Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Economics at Kampur College, passed away at his residence at Vijaya Royal Crest on Mother Teresa Road in the city. He was 77.

According to attending doctors, Saikia died due to cardio-respiratory failure. He had been battling several health issues for a considerable period, including diabetes mellitus, hypertension and atypical Parkinson’s disease.

Known for his gentle and affable nature, Saikia was a respected academician who served Kampur College with distinction over the years. His contribution to higher education earned him regard among colleagues, students and the wider academic community.

He is survived by his wife, Bhanu Saikia, former Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Assamese at Kampur College, four daughters and several relatives. The last rites were performed at the Navagraha crematorium in the afternoon.

Also Read: Pious and respected Doomdooma resident Renu Das passes away at 83