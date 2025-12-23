Pious and respected Doomdooma resident Renu Das passes away at 83

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Pious lady Renu Das, a resident of Wood Road, passed away in the wee hours of Monday due to old-age-related ailment.

She was 83 and is survived by two sons, Pradip Baishya, a retired Head Assistant of Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB), and Nityananda Das, Secretary, Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX), five daughters including Giribala Das, a renowned music teacher, and two daughters-in-law - Baby Baishy, a retired DMB employee, and science teacher Nibharani Chowdhury Das. Her husband Nareswar Das predeceased her.

Her death cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by many socio-religious and socio-cultural organizations. She was cremated at Doomdooma Shamshan Ghat on Monday in the presence of a large number of admirers.

