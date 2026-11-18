STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special court in Guwahati acquitted former police havildar Hanif Ali in a bribery case dating back to 2018 after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) failed to prove that he had demanded money from the complainant.

The ACB arrested Ali on May 15, 2018, on allegations that he had accepted a bribe of Rs 6,000. He was serving as a havildar at Odalbakra Police Station in Guwahati at the time.

During the trial, the prosecution failed to establish the charge that Ali had demanded the alleged bribe. The Special Judge's Court consequently acquitted him.