Guwahati: Four accused sent to jail in Jalukbari homestay case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four accused in the sensational Jalukbari homestay case were sent to jail after being arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

The accused were identified as Chan Mia, Hafizul Haque and hotel employees Roj Ali and Raj Ali. According to the information, a young woman from Jorhat was allegedly called to Guwahati on the pretext of offering her a job and was subsequently subjected to harassment.

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