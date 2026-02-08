Guwahati: Four arrested with heroin, contraband in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police, acting on specific intelligence, carried out a raid at Koinadhara and apprehended a suspected drug peddler, leading to the seizure of narcotics and related items. Police said Ram Chandra Doley, a 27-year-old resident of Ghilamara, was detained during the operation. From his possession, tobacco packets weighing 37 grams, 32 empty vials, a mobile phone and a Pulsar 220 motorcycle bearing registration number AS28A2555 were recovered and seized. Following the initial breakthrough, the police conducted a follow-up raid at a rented house along Nandanpur Path in the Survey area. The operation resulted in the arrest of three more alleged drug peddlers identified as Lakshman Taye, Biswajit Teron and Mitenjit Chungkrang, also known as Rajdeep. During the second raid, police recovered three soap cases containing heroin weighing 32.36 grams, along with 182 empty vials, 22 syringes, cash amounting to Rs 5,930, three mobile phones and two motorcycles — a KTM Duke with registration AR01K3038 and a Yamaha FZ bearing registration AS01EW5338. In total, four persons were arrested in the operation, while 69.36 grams of heroin, a large quantity of drug paraphernalia, cash, mobile phones and three two-wheelers were seized.

Also Read: Guwahati: Gorchuk Police bust major heroin consignment, arrest 2