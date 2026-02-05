Guwahati: Gorchuk Police bust major heroin consignment, arrest 2

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gorchuk Police uncovered a major consignment of heroin during an intelligence-led operation in the Ananda Nagar area of the city and arrested two alleged drug suppliers.

Police said the raid led to the seizure of around 360 grams of heroin, which had been concealed inside 30 plastic soap cases. The accused were apprehended at the spot and identified as Shahrukh Ahmed of Amariya in Barpeta district and Jainul Khan of Rahampur in the same district.

During the operation, the police also recovered and seized three mobile phones from their possession, including an iPhone, which are believed to have been used for coordinating the illegal trade. Preliminary investigation indicated that the consignment had been smuggled into the city from Champai in Mizoram.

Officials said the seized drugs were estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore in the illicit market.

