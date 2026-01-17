Guwahati: Four-day Session of Axam Xahitya Xabha from January 31

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 12th Special Biennial Session of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will be held for four days from January 31 to February 3 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The session is titled the Pancharatna Guwahati Session. AXX has informed that many eminent personalities associated with literature, culture, education and various national organizations from Assam and across the North-East have already been invited to attend and participate in the programmes of the session. The fourth full Executive Committee meeting of AXX for the 2025–2027 term will also be held at the session.

Also Read: AXX Foundation Day celebrated with cultural fervour at Borolo