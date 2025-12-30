Assam Xahitya Xobha (AXX) Foundation Day celebrated with cultural fervour at Borsola

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Foundation Day of the Assam Xahitya Xobha was celebrated with cultural fervour on Saturday at Dakhin Borsola High School through a day-long programme jointly organized by the Sonitpur District Xahitya Xobha and the Borsola Branch Xahitya Xobha.

The programme began with the offering of floral tributes to the portraits of literary stalwart Padmanath Gohain Baruah, Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and renowned cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The tributes were paid by social worker Khargeswar Nath, entrepreneur Harsha Bahadur Pakowal, and the school’s Headmaster, Munindra Sharma. Members of the Borsola Branch Xahitya Xobha, along with local women, rendered the song “Chira Chenehi Mor Bhasha Janani,” evoking deep cultural sentiment among the audience. The meeting, presided over by Dr Sukadev Adhikari, president of the Sonitpur District Xahitya Xobha, featured a welcome address by Umakanta Deka. The inaugural speech was delivered by Dulal Chandra Nath of the Mangaldai Anchalik Office of the Assam Xahitya Xobha.

Addressing the gathering, Mahendra Kumar Nath emphasized the importance of the continuous practice and promotion of the Assamese language and culture beyond mere institutional expansion. Eminent poet and writer Narahari Chutiya also spoke on the occasion.

A major highlight of the programme was the release of the book “Arohan,” edited by Dr Amarjyoti Barman and Hiren Chandra Sharma and published by the Borsola Branch Xahitya Xobha. The event also featured the release of the tribute song “Shraddhanjali,” dedicated to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

