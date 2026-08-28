Guwahati: Four flee after cow-laden vehicle breaks down in Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected cattle transportation case came to light in Guwahati after a vehicle carrying a cow broke down on the National Highway at Boragaon late at night.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 14 G 6935, reportedly developed a mechanical problem while passing through the area. Four men were allegedly attempting to move the vehicle away from the highway when a patrol team from Garchuk Police reached the spot. The four men reportedly fled after noticing the police personnel, raising suspicion among the patrol team. Police subsequently searched the vehicle and found a cow inside. Garchuk Police seized the vehicle and the cattle and launched an investigation.

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