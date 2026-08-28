Assam: Four cattle rescued from thieves in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A group of thieves attempted to steal four cattle heads from a cowshed at around 10 pm in No. 1 Garaimari village of Mahuramukh, under the jurisdiction of Kamargaon police station in Bokakhat co-district on Wednesday night. However, locals managed to prevent the theft. According to reports, the gang stole the cattle from the cowshed of Mohan Das. When nearby residents noticed the thieves and raised an alarm, the gang abandoned the cattle and managed to flee under cover of darkness.

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