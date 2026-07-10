Guwahati: Four injured as wrong-side crash on NH at Betkuchi sparks probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four people sustained injuries after two cars collided head-on on the National Highway at Betkuchi in Guwahati.

According to preliminary information, a woman driving one of the cars allegedly entered the opposite lane before crashing into an oncoming vehicle. Initial reports suggested that she may have deliberately caused the collision in an apparent attempt to end her life. However, police had not officially confirmed the claim.

The impact of the collision left four occupants of the two vehicles seriously injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police rushed to the scene shortly after the accident and began an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash. Investigators were also examining the alleged motive behind the woman’s actions.

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