Guwahati: Free medical camp benefits 200 students at Don Bosco School

GUWAHATI: A free medical health check-up camp was organised at Don Bosco School, Panbazar, on Wednesday in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Gauhati South and Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, Guwahati. The camp benefited around 200 needy students of Don Bosco Evening School and the NIOS Centre, Panbazar, and was organised at the initiative of school principal Rev. Fr. Alex Mathew. A team of seven doctors and medical staff from Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, led by Dr Subhash Khanna, Dr Swagata Bhuyan Khanna and the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, provided free health check-ups, consultations and medicines. Members of the Rotary Club of Gauhati South also attended the programme and reiterated their commitment to community service under the motto “Service Above Self”. They assured that similar initiatives would continue in the future. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, a press release said.

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