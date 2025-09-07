Guwahati: Free physiotherapy camp for elderly to be held in city

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day on September 8, down town Hospital’s Physiotherapy & Rehabilitative Services will organize a Free Special Screening Camp for Senior Citizens from 9 am to 2 pm at its Physiotherapy Department. The camp will focus on the theme “The Role of Physiotherapy and Physical Activity in Healthy Ageing with a Focused Look at Preventing Frailty and Falls.” Senior citizens attending the camp will benefit from free consultations and a specially designed group exercise program to support mobility and independence.

Also Read: Guwahati: National Conference on Physiotherapy Underway at GMCH Auditorium