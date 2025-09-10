Guwahati: Free Physiotherapy Camp Held in City

Guwahati: A free physiotherapy camp was held at Santaneer, a retreat for the elderly located at 8 Mile, Khanapara, Guwahati, on September 9, 2025, in celebration of World Physiotherapy Day. The event benefitted the residents of Santaneer as well as people from neighbouring villages, offering much-needed physiotherapy services and distributing necessary assistive aids.

The camp was organized by Santaneer & Bhagawati Sri Sri Chandika Devi Temple Unnayan Society, in association with CRC SRE, Guwahati (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India). The programme ran from 10 AM to 1 PM and was open to elderly individuals above 60 years holding Aadhar and BPL cards, who also received free assistive aids to improve mobility and daily living.

