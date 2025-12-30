Guwahati: From revenue to reality; A city’s rising thirst and its hidden costs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati witnessed an unprecedented surge in alcohol consumption, with official figures showing that the city consumed 2.96 crore litres of liquor in 2025—the highest level recorded since 2023. The sharp escalation over a short period reflects a combination of increased availability, shifting social behaviour and policy decisions that prioritize revenue generation.

Alcohol has become significantly easier to access across the city. Liquor shops that once shut by 10 pm now remain open until 11 pm, while bar timings have been extended repeatedly. Bars meant strictly for on-premise consumption are openly selling bottles, blurring regulatory boundaries and normalizing alcohol availability late into the night.

Consumption patterns indicate that most of Guwahati’s liquor intake in 2025 came from beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). By November, beer sales reached 1,43,53,903 bulk litres, IMFL touched 1,35,47,118 bulk litres, while country spirit stood at 17,73,003 bulk litres. In comparison, up to November 2023, the city consumed 2.47 crore litres, which dipped slightly to 2.44 crore litres in 2024 before surging dramatically in 2025.

For the government, alcohol has emerged as a major revenue engine. Assam’s excise revenue rose from Rs 147.75 crore in 2011–12 to Rs 799.53 crore in 2023–24. In 2023 alone, the state earned nearly Rs 10 crore per day from liquor sales—figures that underscore how deeply alcohol revenues are woven into the state’s finances.

Citizens, however, are alarmed by the social shift accompanying this rise. “Alcohol is now a new trend among Gen Z. They think drinking is cool, and even parents allow it. I have seen youths aged 19–20 drinking with their parents,” said a resident. Another Guwahatian noted, “Bars and clubs are increasing, wine shops are everywhere. Alcohol has become compulsory for every event.”

The 2.96 crore litres consumed in 2025 is not just about demand; it reflects a policy environment that prioritizes excise collections over long-term public health and social responsibility. As Guwahati drinks more, a larger question looms: what kind of city is it becoming, and at what cost?

