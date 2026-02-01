Guwahati: FSSAI holds three-day technical training program

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), in collaboration with the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), Assam, and Sciex Bangalore, successfully organized a specialized three-day technical training program from January 28 to 30, 2026.

The programme, which took place at the Commissionerate of Food Safety in Assam, focused on quantifying and confirming Vitamin B9 and B12 in Fortified Rice (FR) and Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) using state-of-the-art LC-MS/MS technology.

