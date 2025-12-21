Eggs safe for consumption; cancer risk claims misleading, says FSSAI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing concerns of carcinogenic substances being found in eggs, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday categorically stated that eggs available in the country are safe for human consumption.

Refuting the contamination claims as "misleading", the regulator, in a statement, noted that "these are not supported scientifically and capable of creating unnecessary public alarm".

This comes as in recent days several media reports and social media posts alleged the presence of nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) -- carcinogenic substances -- in eggs.

The FSSAI officials clarified that "the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011".

According to FSSAI, an Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 micrograms per kg has been prescribed for nitrofuran metabolites solely for regulatory enforcement purposes. This limit represents the minimum level that can be reliably detected by advanced laboratory methods and does not indicate that the substance is permitted for use.

"Detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation nor does it imply any health risk," an official noted.

FSSAI further emphasised that India's regulatory framework is aligned with international practices.

Notably, the European Union and the US also prohibit the use of nitrofurans in food-producing animals and employ reference points for action or guideline values only as enforcement tools. Differences in numerical benchmarks across countries reflect variations in analytical and regulatory approaches, not differences in consumer safety standards.

On public health concerns, FSSAI cited scientific evidence indicating that "there is no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other adverse health outcomes in humans".

No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with increased cancer risk, the authority reiterated.

Addressing reports related to the testing of a specific egg brand, officials explained that such detections are isolated and batch-specific, often arising from inadvertent contamination or feed-related factors, and are not representative of the overall egg supply chain in the country.

"Generalising isolated laboratory findings to label eggs as unsafe is scientifically incorrect," the regulator stated.

The FSSAI also urged consumers to rely on verified scientific evidence and official advisories, reiterating that "eggs remain a safe, nutritious and valuable component of a balanced diet when produced and consumed in compliance with food safety regulations". (IANS)

Also Read: Egg prices in Assam surge over 50% amid supply crunch