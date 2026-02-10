Guwahati: Fuel conservation awareness session held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College organized a fuel conservation awareness session titled "Miles that Matter" at the N.P.B. Conference Hall as part of the SAKSHAM 2026 initiative.

The programme was conducted by the NSS Unit and the Department of English in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and was anchored and coordinated by Sutibra Malakar, Programme Officer of the NSS. During the session, Amrit Raj, Area Manager (L&C), BPCL Guwahati, delivered an interactive lecture highlighting the importance of fuel conservation and also engaged students through a quiz

The event was attended by the Head of the Department of English, Dr Binoy Chetia, along with other faculty members, more than 100 students of the department and NSS volunteers, who actively participated in the awareness programme.

