Guwahati: Gandharba Drama Festival, Bhupendra Music Contest End

GUWAHATI: The Gandharba Drama Festival, the Jiban Silpi Adya Sarma Memorial Painting Competition, and the 15th annual all-Assam Bhupendra Sangeet competition were successfully completed here.

The inaugural theatrical evening of the third annual Gandharba Theatre Festival, held on December 5th, commenced with the stage being inaugurated by esteemed theatre critic Atul Majumdar. In commemoration of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the play ‘Moi Aru Mur Saa’ (Me and My Shadow), conceived by Dhrubajyoti Kumar, written by Binod Sharma, and directed by Akhilesh Hazari, was staged, drawing upon the vibrant life of the celebrated figure.

In recognition of the centenary celebration, drama critic Atul Majumdar described ‘Moi Aru Mur Saa’ (Me and My Shadow) as a significant theatrical contribution by Gandharba. He underscored the importance of presenting the play both throughout Assam and beyond its borders. The theatrical performance captivated the audience, ultimately emerging as a well-received production. Following the performance, key cultural figures from the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust offered heartfelt commendations to Gandharba. Manjula Hazarika, the Trust’s Secretary, alongside noted singer Manisha Hazarika and renowned folk culture expert Liladhar Hazarika, expressed profound admiration for the theatrical production.

The performance on the night of December 6 was held in memory of Zubeen Garg. Veteran theatre figure Makbul Haque lit the traditional lamp in front of the beloved artist’s portrait. Haque, a Patacharkuchi resident known for his work in professional and amateur theatre groups, directing plays, and acting in films over several years, opened the theatrical event on the second day. The theatrical night included two productions by notable groups: ‘Choku’ presented by Srishti Kala-Krishti Kendra, of Guwahati, and ‘A Beautiful Melody’ performed by Natatirtha, also based in Guwahati. Before the theatrical performances began, the notable Jiban Silpi Adya Sarma Memorial Painting Competition occurred in the afternoon, where Karismita Kalita was awarded the Purnakanta Das Memorial Award for first place, Aradhya Dutta received the Kamalakanta Das Memorial Award for second place, and Kristina Baishya was conferred with the Bimal Chandra Hazarika Memorial Award for third place.

Before the start of the Bhupendra Sangeet Competition by Gandharba, noted musician Kamal Kataki ceremoniously hoisted the organisation’s flag on the morning of December 7th, marking the event’s official commencement. Another well-known musician, Anju Devi, inaugurated the competition stage. The competition featured around eighty participants from various regions of Assam. In the ‘A’ category, the first three positions were held by Munmi Devi from Guwahati, who received the Geeta Thakuria Memorial Award; Kankan Mili, also from Guwahati, who was awarded the Jugamaya Baishya Memorial Award; and Kristikanya Saikia from Nagaon (Chakalaghat), who finished third, winning the Jujiram Kumar and Nirmala Kumar Memorial Award. In the ‘B’ category of the Bhupendra Sangeet competition, the top three award recipients are Bhargavi Goswami from Guwahati, who received the Harendranath Kumar and Kusum Kumar Memorial Award; Nirmali Das from Guwahati, honoured with the Aikon Deka Memorial Award; and Jennifer Ahmed from Nalbari, who was presented with the Ananda Bhuyan and Bonphul Bhuyan Memorial Award. Each of the victorious participants received a book authored by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, with Akhilesh Hazari as the donor. The judges for the Bhupendra Sangeet event featured the artistes Kamal Kataki and Anju Devi. The Gandharba family concluded the event by warmly acknowledging and expressing deep gratitude to all the talented artistes who brought their creativity and passion to life during the Gandharba Drama Festival, the Jiban Silpi Adya Sarma Memorial Painting Competition, and the Bhupendra Sangeet Competition, a press release said.

Also Read: Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival concludes