Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival concludes in Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: The 3rd Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival, organized by Barpara Naba Jeuti Club, concluded on November 24 with an overwhelming response from theatre lovers of Bongaigaon. Speaking to the press, festival coordinators Manoranjan Das and Sankar Sarkar expressed deep satisfaction over the audience turnout and enthusiasm. “Our main intention behind organizing this festival was to create a strong cultural and theatrical environment in Bongaigaon, as we felt the district was slightly lagging in this direction. The remarkable support from the people proved that we have truly succeeded in our endeavour,” they said. Members of the organizing committee, Parimal Singha and Pankaj Sarma, also conveyed their gratitude to the public, participating teams, and well-wishers. They further announced that the 4th Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival will be held in December 2026 with greater grandeur and enthusiasm.

