Guwahati: Ganeshguri gets a new look with street redevelopment project

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ganeshguri, one of Guwahati’s busiest commercial hubs, received a major facelift on Thursday as Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated the Ganeshguri Street Redevelopment Project in the presence of Members of the Mayor-in-Council, councillors, the GMC Commissioner and senior officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The project marks a significant step towards improving mobility, enhancing public spaces and creating a more organized urban environment in a locality known for its heavy traffic and high footfall.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Sarania said the redevelopment would ease congestion and contribute to a cleaner, more pedestrian-friendly cityscape. The revamped stretch includes improved footpaths, streamlined traffic arrangements, better lighting, enhanced drainage and aesthetic upgrades.

GMC officials noted that the initiative is part of a larger urban renewal plan aimed at transforming key city intersections and marketplaces into more efficient and citizen-friendly zones. Residents and shopkeepers in the area welcomed the move, expressing hope that the changes would reduce chaos, boost business and improve the overall experience for commuters and visitors.

Also Read: Assam Smart Street Project: Over 11,000 Energy-Efficient LED Lights Set To Illuminate Guwahati