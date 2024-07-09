Guwahati: Gang Assaults Car Driver For Splashing Water

GUWAHATI: In a disturbing incident, a man was brutally assaulted by a group of four youths in Guwahati's Basistha locality on Monday afternoon.

Recalling the harrowing ordeal, the victim identified as Nitul Deka, said that the incident unfolded when the group, riding a two-wheeler, began to chase his car bearing registration number AS 01EM 0791 on the Basistha-Borpathar road.

Deka said that he was accused by the gang of splashing water on them from his car due to the poor condition of the road.

Furious by this, the youngsters decided to take matters into their own hands as they proceeded to overtake him and blocked his car.