Guwahati: Gang Assaults Car Driver For Splashing Water

GUWAHATI: In a disturbing incident, a man was brutally assaulted by a group of four youths in Guwahati's Basistha locality on Monday afternoon.
Recalling the harrowing ordeal, the victim identified as Nitul Deka, said that the incident unfolded when the group, riding a two-wheeler, began to chase his car bearing registration number AS 01EM 0791 on the Basistha-Borpathar road.
Deka said that he was accused by the gang of splashing water on them from his car due to the poor condition of the road.
Furious by this, the youngsters decided to take matters into their own hands as they proceeded to overtake him and blocked his car.
Thereafter, the victim was attacked with a sharp weapon, as a result of which, Deka sustained injuries on his face and shoulder.
Swift action ensued as Basistha police launched an investigation to look into the matter. Two of the assailants have been identified as Bornil and Navajit.
The victim has been immediately taken to the hospital to undergo medical treatment. Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in another shocking incident that unfolded earlier this month, a group of five women assaulted a man in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.
The dramatic turn of events took place on July 2 and the situation escalated so much so that a sizable crowd of onlookers were attracted by it.
As per sources, the quarrel unfolded when the man was confronted by the women. The dispute took a violent turn as the group of women suddenly attacked the man physically.
The local police were informed about this scuffle, following which, the cops arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.
They intervened in the matter and nabbed three of the women involved in the attack, along with another man who also assisted the culprits in assaulting the victim. However, two other women who were also involved in it vanished from the spot before the cops could detain them.
The exact reason behind this assault could not be determined. The victim claimed that he was blackmailed by the women for a hefty amount of Rs 50,000.