Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Digboi

Digboi: A massive fire broke out in the Digboi region of the state leading to massive damages to property. No one was reported to be injured or dead in the incident.

A massive fire broke out in Digboi, destroying property worth arround Rs 10 lakhs. According to local sources, the fire originated at the residence of one Rajai Gohain in Dibrujan No. 5, located within the Brahmajan Village Panchayat under the Digboi Assembly constituency. Fortunately, all members of the family were safely rescued from the inferno.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit. The local residents managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived later at night. Due to the absence of a fire brigade office in the Pengeri-Bordumsa area, the fire brigade could not arrive promptly in case of fires occurring in the border areas between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The local residents demanded that the government take immediate action in the region so as to ensure an immediate response to situations like these. They demanded the setting up of a fire station in the region for the benefit of the people living in the region.

A fire broke out at the Dharapur Chariali locality of the city and engulfed several shops in the area. The incident led to the destruction of valuables at the shops. Local residents responded immediately to the situation and took steps towards controlling the inferno. Teams from the Fire and Emergency Department and the Azara Police also arrived at the locations. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to control the situation. No injuries were reported because of the incident, and an investigation has been initiated in regard to the incident.