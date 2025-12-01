Guwahati: Gang behind fraudulent online money transfers arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Dispur Police Station team apprehended six individuals accused of orchestrating fraudulent money transfers through illegal APK applications used for illicit financial gains. The arrested men were identified as Saurav Paul and Subham Paul, both from Gosaigaon; Utsho Das of Siliguri; Sachin Saibya and Umesh Kumar Sahani from Naxalbari in West Bengal; and Saiket Sarkar of Siliguri. Police stated that the group had travelled from West Bengal to Guwahati to carry out the fraudulent operations. During interrogation, the accused admitted using unauthorized APK links obtained via Telegram groups to execute online gambling-related transactions. Investigators retrieved incriminating WhatsApp conversations indicating their involvement in routing money through current bank accounts before transferring the funds abroad in exchange for commission. Police also seized a cheque book linked to a current account and seven mobile phones believed to have been used in the illegal transactions.

