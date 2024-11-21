Fraudulent Website Offering Fake Government Jobs In Multiple States Exposed

This scam site operates under multiple domain names, including guvn.co.in (registered on September 6, 2023) and guvn.org (registered on July 11, 2023). These websites target job seekers from many states and identify an alarming number of job vacancies in West Bengal, Assam, and Haryana. Even though various sites were identified as fake sites and recently suspended, they were active for months by defrauding many sites into paying for job opportunities that don't actually exist.