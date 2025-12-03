Guwahati: Garchuk Police held one with fake currency notes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Garchuk Police Station seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value Rs 10 lakh on Monday after intercepting a motorcycle near Boragaon during a naka check set up on the basis of specific intelligence. Officers stopped a two-wheeler bearing registration number AS-01Y-7837 and recovered the suspected counterfeit notes from a bag carried by the rider. The police arrested 48-year-old Santanu Talukdar of Gakhir Chowk, Boragaon, who was allegedly transporting the fake currency from a neighbouring state for circulation in Assam. Officials said Talukdar had been involved in similar activities in the past. The seized notes were taken into custody following legal procedures.

