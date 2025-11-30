Gorchuk Police seize Rs 10 lakh in fake currency, nab three from Goroimari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Gorchuk Police Station team seized a large consignment of Fake Indian Currency Notes with a face value of Rs 10 lakh near ISBT after intercepting three men allegedly involved in circulating forged notes. The suspects were chased down and arrested following a swift operation based on intelligence inputs. The arrested individuals were identified as Robiul Ali, 28, Muzammel Khan, 28, and Abul Kalam Azad, 22, all residents of Goroimari. Police also seized a CBR motorcycle bearing registration number AS01 BG 5788 and a Hero Maestro scooty registered as AS01 BK 5909, which were reportedly used in the movement of the fake currency. Officers recovered counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 10 lakh during the operation.

