Guwahati: GC4 achieves milestone with 25,000 life-changing surgeries

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Comprehensive Cleft Care Centre (GC4) of Mission Smile has reached an extraordinary milestone: the completion of 25,000 cleft lip and palate surgeries, a life-changing achievement that has transformed lives across Northeast India. Since it’s founding in 2010, GC4 has been a beacon of hope, restoring smiles and futures for thousands of children and families in the region.

The historic 25,000th surgery, performed on Baby Ligang Pegu of Piyang Village from Silapathar block of Dhemaji District, took place on October 31, 2024, marking a new chapter in GC4’s legacy of free, high-quality cleft care. GC4 has become the trusted first choice for families facing the challenges of raising a child with a cleft condition, providing essential services without cost. This achievement underscores the success of a unique public-private partnership (PPP) established in 2010 through a Memorandum of Understanding between Mission Smile, the Assam Government and the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam which has made comprehensive cleft care accessible across the region.

In reflecting on this milestone, Ranjit Barthakur, one of the founding members of the foundation, expressed gratitude to GC4’s exceptional team: “This milestone is a testament to the tireless dedication of our surgeons, anaesthesiologists, staff, international and national volunteers. Each surgery represents a new beginning for a child and their family and each achievement strengthens our resolve to provide transformative healthcare to all in need.”

GC4’s work goes beyond surgery. The Centre emphasizes early intervention, consistent follow-up and community outreach, offering holistic care that reduces the stigma often associated with cleft conditions. Through awareness campaigns and pre-screening camps, GC4 helps families’ access vital treatment, preparing them for their child’s transformative journey.

On November 14 as we celebrate 25000 safe surgeries in GC4, we present the Global Honour in Cleft Careto Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in recognition of his invaluable contribution toward enabling Mission Smile to achieve this milestone, stated a press release.

