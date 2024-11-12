Assam: CM Helpline on the Anvil for Redressal of Public Grievances

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A CM Helpline will be launched in January so that people can air their grievances before the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

People will be able to place their grievances, of any kind, through the means of a landline number, WhatsApp number, or a portal specifically dedicated for the purpose.

Regarding the helpline, the Chief Minister said that people face different kinds of problems, and the helpline will enable them to place their grievances before him. He explained that people sometimes face all kinds of problems at the grassroots level, and they have to move from pillar to post to get their issues resolved. The helpline will enable them to place complaints regarding any issue before the CMO.

Official sources said that in the last few years, the state government has launched many initiatives aimed at easing the problems of the people and making governance more transparent. Despite this, many continue to face some problems, which the helpline will allow them to connect with the CMO. People face issues while placing their concerns at the offices at the district level, as officials often do not give enough importance. This leads to delays, and the work is left pending. The state government has made many services available to the people online through different portals, but some gaps still exist.

Under the Assam Right to Public Service Act, the state government has taken up several steps to provide public services smoothly. More than 300 services have been brought under the ambit of these initiatives.

The CMO is already cognisant of the issues of the people through the media and has initiated measures to address such issues through the departments concerned. Despite this, many issues remain unresolved due to the red- tape that is still prevalent in some offices. This is why the CM has decided to remove such obstacles by launching the helpline so that people can access him directly and get their problems solved.

