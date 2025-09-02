Guwahati: Geospatial training for Assam’s forest frontline staff concludes

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A four-day geospatial training programme for forest frontline staff concluded at the Assam Forest School, Jalukbari. The workshop, titled “Field to Map: Hands-on Geospatial Training for Forest Frontline Staff in GPS, GIS, and Spatial Data Analysis,” was jointly organized by the Balipara Foundation and the Assam Forest School under the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Assam.

Frontline staff from across Assam, including representatives from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Dhansiri Forest Division, Hailakandi and Doom Dooma Division, participated in the intensive sessions. Over four days, they received practical training on using GPS devices, saving waypoints, demarcating transects, and calculating areas to strengthen forest protection and biodiversity monitoring.

Participants were introduced to free digital tools such as Google Earth, Mapillary, NoteCAM, Conota Camera, and GPS Essentials for field data collection and visualization. They also explored the Global Forest Watch platform for near real-time monitoring and learned to use open-source GIS software, QGIS, for analyzing vector files, converting KML/KMZ data, and creating habitat maps.

